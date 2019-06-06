Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00
Worthing Crematorium
John Webley Notice
WEBLEY John William Passed away peacefully
on the 1st June 2019, after a long battle.
He will be missed greatly by all his family.

Funeral service to take place
at 11:00 a.m. on Friday
14th June 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Please wear bright colours.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in John's memory
to St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
