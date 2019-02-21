Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
John Symonds

John Symonds Notice
SYMONDS John Passed away on the
11th February 2019, aged 89.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Thursday 7th March 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
John's memory to Guild Care via
http://john-claude-symonds.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
