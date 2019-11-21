|
|
|
STRINGER John Frederick Passed away peacefully at Cavell House
on 8th November, aged 86 years.
Much loved father of Heather and Ann, grandad to Emma, and great grandad to Callum and Lucas.
Thanksgiving service on Friday 6th December
at Shoreham Methodist Church at 12:00 noon
to which all friends are welcome.
No flowers please but donations if desired may be made to Shoreham Methodist Church (Church Audio System), or The Amos Trust For The Avocado Tree School
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019