RATCLIFFE John Webster Passed away peacefully at home on 17th March,
aged 92 years.
Much loved husband of Olive,
father of Ian, Jane and David, and adored grandfather of
Emma, Jessie, Georgie, Ellé, Kate and Ben.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00pm on Monday
1st April at St. Nicolas' Church, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations
may be made in John's memory to the
British Heart Foundation c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
