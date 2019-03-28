Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
14:00
St. Nicolas' Church
Shoreham-by-Sea
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ratcliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ratcliffe

Notice Condolences

John Ratcliffe Notice
RATCLIFFE John Webster Passed away peacefully at home on 17th March,
aged 92 years.

Much loved husband of Olive,
father of Ian, Jane and David, and adored grandfather of
Emma, Jessie, Georgie, Ellé, Kate and Ben.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00pm on Monday
1st April at St. Nicolas' Church, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations
may be made in John's memory to the
British Heart Foundation c/o

H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.