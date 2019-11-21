Home

Funeral
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:15
Worthing Crematorium
John Puttock Notice
Puttock John Edward George
Sadly passed away on the 12th November 2019.

Beloved husband of Gill and much loved Dad to Kerry, Sharon and Elizabeth, father in law to Gareth and Paul. Pop Pop to Callum, Jake and Jessica.

The funeral will take place on
Friday 29th November at 12.20pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired on the day to 'Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis'

Please wear a bright colour on the day.
We will then celebrate John's life at The Rustington Sports & Social Club, Jubilee Avenue, Rustington.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
