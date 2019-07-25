Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Hitchcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hitchcock

Notice Condolences

John Hitchcock Notice
HITCHCOCK John Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on 10th July 2019, aged 88.

Much loved and much missed by his wife Audrey, children Paul, Tricia and Sarah and grandson Ed.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Tuesday 6th August 2019,
at St. Andrew's Church, Tarring,
followed by burial at Durrington Cemetery.
All are welcome.

Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in John's memory to
the British Heart Foundation via
https://john-hitchcock.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.