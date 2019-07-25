|
|
|
HITCHCOCK John Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on 10th July 2019, aged 88.
Much loved and much missed by his wife Audrey, children Paul, Tricia and Sarah and grandson Ed.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon
on Tuesday 6th August 2019,
at St. Andrew's Church, Tarring,
followed by burial at Durrington Cemetery.
All are welcome.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be sent in John's memory to
the British Heart Foundation via
https://john-hitchcock.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019