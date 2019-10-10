|
HIRST John Dyson MBE QPM CPM MIET
Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital on Wednesday, 25th September, 2019 aged 97 years.
Loved and admired father to Simon and Vivien, grandfather to Alexandra, James, Katherine, Annabel and life companion to Denise.
Husband to the late Barbara. John will be hugely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
A celebration of John's life will take place at
Worthing Crematorium in the Kingswood Chapel,
on Wednesday 16th October at 2:20pm.
Flowers will be offered afterwards to local hospices. Donations preferred, to Cats Protection through Dillistone, the Funeral Director. Tel 01903 200835.
