GRAY John Passed away peacefully at home on
November 2nd 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Joan and
a loving and proud father to
Ian, Pearl, Andrew, Alison and Linda.
Much loved Grandad of Jennifer and Percy.
A Thanksgiving Service will be held at
St John the Divine Church on
Monday November 18th at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please but
if wished donations may be made to the
Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance
c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, W.Sx. BN14 8HU
Or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019