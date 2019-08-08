Home

John Franklin

John Franklin Notice
FRANKLIN John Alan William
On July 24th 2019 in Worthing Hospital
aged 85 years.

Dearly loved husband of Margaret,
much loved dad and grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

A Service of Thanksgiving for John's life
will take place at St Andrew's Church, Ferring on Thursday 22nd August at 3 pm.
No flowers please, donations for Dementia UK
may be sent c/o H.D.Tribe
259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
