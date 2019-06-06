|
COSGROVE John
MacMillans Bar
Passed away peacefully
at St. Barnabas House on
Sunday 26th May 2019, aged 73.
Much loved dad, grandad and
friend to Stacey, Sam, Ty and Andy.
Funeral service to take place
at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow,
Friday 7th June 2019, at
The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
No flowers by request but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
John's memory to St. Barnabas House
via http://john-cosgrove.muchloved.com/ or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
