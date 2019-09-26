|
|
|
COLEMAN John Passed away peacefully on
16th September 2019 in
Worthing Hospital, aged 86.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on
Wednesday 16th October 2019
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in John's memory to The Friends of Worthing Hospitals c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516
or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 26, 2019