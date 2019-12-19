|
|
|
CARLIER John Leonard Frederick Passed away at home on Friday 13th December 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved Husband to Pat. Loving Step-Father and
Step-Grandfather. Much loved eldest Brother.
Funeral Service on Monday 30th December 2019 at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel at 2:40pm.
Family flowers only, donations in John's memory may
be made payable to St Barnabas House c/o
H G King Funeral Services, 69 North Road,
Lancing, BN15 9AS. Tel: 01903 765766. Web: www.hgkingfuneralservices.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019