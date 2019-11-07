|
|
|
POLWIN Joan Ethel Passed away peacefully on 29th October 2019,
aged 97 years.
Sadly missed by her husband John and all her family.
Funeral service to take place at 2.00.p.m
on Monday 25th November at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue Shoreham-by-Sea.BN43 6PE
Donations in Joan's memory may be sent for
Alzheimer's Society c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd West Street, Sompting. BN15 0DE.
Tel 753232 or donations can be made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019