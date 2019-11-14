Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Munn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Munn

Notice Condolences

Joan Munn Notice
MUNN Joan
Passed away in the Melrose Nursing Home
on 5th November 2019, aged 85 years,
following an illness bravely borne.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Wednesday 27th November 2019
at the H. D. Tribe Chapel Broadwater.

Flowers are welcome and donations, if desired,
can be sent in Joan's memory to Leukaemia UK
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903
234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -