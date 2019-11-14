|
|
|
MUNN Joan
Passed away in the Melrose Nursing Home
on 5th November 2019, aged 85 years,
following an illness bravely borne.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Wednesday 27th November 2019
at the H. D. Tribe Chapel Broadwater.
Flowers are welcome and donations, if desired,
can be sent in Joan's memory to Leukaemia UK
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903
234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 14, 2019