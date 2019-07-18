Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road,
Worthing
Joan James Notice
JAMES Joan
Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 10th July 2019, aged 70.

Much loved wife of Melvyn,
mum of Peter and the late Mark.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on
Thursday 25th July 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Joan's memory to either St. Barnabas House or the British Heart Foundation via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
