|
|
|
BROWN Joan Sylvia 97 years young,
wife of the late Gordon.
Passed away at home on
Thursday 23rd May 2019
following a short illness.
She will be greatly missed by her
daughters Victoria, Frances, Fiona,
son Michael, grandchildren
Michael, Tony, Jo, Lou, Georgina and
great-grandchildren Darren and Phoebe,
as well as her many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
1:00 p.m. on Friday 28th June 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Joan's memory to either
St. Wilfrid's Hospice or Chestnut Tree House
via http://joan-sylviacampbell-
brown.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More