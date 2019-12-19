|
|
|
BROOKES Joan Patricia Passed away peacefully on
Monday 9th December 2019,
with her family around her.
Joan was much loved by her
husband Malcolm, her children
and grandchildren.
A celebration of Joan's life
will take place at 11:00a.m. on
Monday 23rd December 2019,
at Lancing Tabernacle Church.
This will be followed at 1:00p.m. by committal at Worthing Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Joan's memory to the
British Heart Foundation via either https://joan-brookes.muchloved.com/ or Lancing Tabernacle or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019