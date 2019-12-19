Home

Joan Brookes Notice
BROOKES Joan Patricia Passed away peacefully on
Monday 9th December 2019,
with her family around her.
Joan was much loved by her
husband Malcolm, her children
and grandchildren.
A celebration of Joan's life
will take place at 11:00a.m. on
Monday 23rd December 2019,
at Lancing Tabernacle Church.
This will be followed at 1:00p.m. by committal at Worthing Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Joan's memory to the
British Heart Foundation via either https://joan-brookes.muchloved.com/ or Lancing Tabernacle or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
