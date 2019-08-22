|
Gibson Dr Jennifer Died peacefully in her sleep at
The Beeches nursing home on August 4th.
She was a missionary doctor, working mostly in Sierra Leone. She retired to Worthing, but remained very active working for Freedom from Torture, as a lay preacher and participating in many campaigns, in particular Global Justice and Christian Aid.
She had donated her body to medical research so there will be no funeral but there will be a memorial service to celebrate her life at 2pm, on October 7th, at Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive. Any donations to be made to The Friends of Nixon Memorial Hospital, www.friendsofnixon.org
