Rounce Funeral Services Limited (Worthing)
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane
Worthing, Sussex BN13 2EL
01903 692626
Jean Wake

Jean Wake Notice
Wake/Langford Jean Margaret Passed away suddenly at The Hurst Nursing Home, Worthing on 18 February 2019, aged 78 years.
Much loved mother to Debbie, grandmother to Emily
and Gemma and great-grandmother to Sophie and
sister to Alan. She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.

Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel on Thursday 14 March at 11.20am followed by a wake at The Broadwater Public House, Broadwater.

Family flowers only please but donations if wished,
made payable to the 'British Heart Foundation' c/o Rounce Funeral Services, 3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane, Worthing BN13 2EL. Tel. 01903 692626.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
