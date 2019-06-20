Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Thorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Thorne

Notice Condolences

Jean Thorne Notice
THORNE Jean Allison
(née Wells) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 9th June 2019,
aged 92, after a short illness.
Wife of Bernard.

She will be sadly missed by family
and friends and held forever in our hearts.

Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m.
on Friday 28th June 2019,
in the Kingswood Chapel at
Worthing Crematorium.
Bright coloured clothing only, no black please.

Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Jean's memory to Cancer Research UK via http://jean-thorne.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.