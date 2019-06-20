|
THORNE Jean Allison
(née Wells) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 9th June 2019,
aged 92, after a short illness.
Wife of Bernard.
She will be sadly missed by family
and friends and held forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m.
on Friday 28th June 2019,
in the Kingswood Chapel at
Worthing Crematorium.
Bright coloured clothing only, no black please.
Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Jean's memory to Cancer Research UK via http://jean-thorne.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
