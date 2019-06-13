Home

Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd
Shoreham-by-Sea
Jean Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS (nee BUNKER)
Jean Alice
Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 29th May, aged 87 years.

Dearly missed by family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 pm
on Tuesday 25th June at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Jean's memory to the MND Association c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
