|
|
|
PHILLIPS (nee BUNKER)
Jean Alice
Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 29th May, aged 87 years.
Dearly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00 pm
on Tuesday 25th June at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Jean's memory to the MND Association c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More