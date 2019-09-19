|
JAGGER Jean Irene Our wonderful mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Monday 9th September 2019, aged 86. Jean leaves behind her three children - Lesley, Paul and Denise, her daughter in law Lorna, grandson in law Daniel and her eight grandchildren - Daniel, Catherine, James, Rebecca, Michael, Lauren, Jon and Anthony. Jean will be sorely missed by all her family and by all who knew her. She was a wonderful mother and nan, who adored her family with great pride.
Funeral Service will take place at
Tunbridge Wells Crematorium on Monday 23rd September at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o Abbey Funeral Services Ltd, 173 High Street, Tonbrige, Kent.
TN9 2LA. 01732 360329. Or for Gift Aid online at wwwabbeyfs.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019