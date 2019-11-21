Home

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
15:15
Worthing Crematorium
Jean Hastings Notice
Hastings Jean Margaret Passed away peacefully on
10th November 2019, aged 89 years.

Much loved wife of Peter Hastings
and loving mum of Sue Freakes.

She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.

Funeral service to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 28th November at 3.20pm.

Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK c/o

Caring Lady Funeral Director,
56 Goring Road, Worthing,
BN12 4AD. Telephone 01903 505757.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
