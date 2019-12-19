Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistones Funeral Service
191 South Farm Road
Worthing, Sussex BN14 7TW
01903 200835
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan West

Notice Condolences

Jan West Notice
West Jan of Clover Lane, Ferring
(previously of Mersham Gardens, Goring by sea)

Peacefully passed away in
St Barnabas Hospice on
8th December 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved Mum, Sister, Nan,
Aunty & friend.

She touched many lives &
will be greatly missed.

The Funeral service is to take place
on Friday 3rd January 2020 at
2pm in St Mary's Church Goring,
then family & close friends to the Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium, at 3:20pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired
to St Barnabas Hospice.

All enquiries to Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing,
Telephone 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -