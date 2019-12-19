|
West Jan of Clover Lane, Ferring
(previously of Mersham Gardens, Goring by sea)
Peacefully passed away in
St Barnabas Hospice on
8th December 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved Mum, Sister, Nan,
Aunty & friend.
She touched many lives &
will be greatly missed.
The Funeral service is to take place
on Friday 3rd January 2020 at
2pm in St Mary's Church Goring,
then family & close friends to the Muntham Chapel, Worthing Crematorium, at 3:20pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired
to St Barnabas Hospice.
All enquiries to Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing,
Telephone 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019