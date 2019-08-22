Home

WOOLLARD JACKIE Sadly in Drumconner Nursing Home on 14th August 2019.
Jackie, adored daughter of the late June and late step-dad Ben,
devoted sister to Sheila and the late John and Jill.
Loving Aunt to Triss and John, great aunt to Sam Matt and Tanya.

Funeral service at Southwick Methodist Church Manor Hall Road
on Friday 30th August at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please,
donations to the RNLI Shoreham
c/o Philip Evans Funeral Services,
172 Old Shoreham Road,
Southwick BN42 4HU.
Telephone 01273 870 870.
(receipts by request)
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
