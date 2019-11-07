|
Bridger Ivy Passed away peacefully on 22nd October 2019,
aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Jim, mother to Michael,
Tony and Colin and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 14th November 2019 at Worthing Crematorium at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be left in the donation box provided or sent direct to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to FA Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019