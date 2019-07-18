|
|
|
NOBLE Ivan Charles Sadly passed away
in hospital on
June 29th 2019.
A dearly loved father of Caroline and Shaun and a much loved Grandad and Great Grandad. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. Please feel comfortable wearing bright colours as he loved all things bright and beautiful.
Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church,
Church Lane, Sompting on Monday July 22nd at 12:30 pm. Information regarding the wake; on request to H.D. Tribe Ltd.
Flowers to arrive no later than 10.00 am
on the day of the service may be sent to
H.D Tribe Ltd, West Street. BN15 0DE.
Tel 01903 753232.
Donations to Wadars may be
sent c/o of H.D. Tribe Ltd or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019