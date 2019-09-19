Home

BLACKFORD Iris Jean On September 9th 2019 in Worthing Hospital,
aged 86 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother
to Marilyn and mother in law to Melvyn.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at Bury Drive Methodist Church, Goring on Thursday 26th September at 11:30am followed by burial at Littlehampton Cemetery. Flowers or donations for Guide Dogs for the Blind may be sent
c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd 259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea,
BN12 4PA or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
