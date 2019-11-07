|
|
|
LAKER Irene (Ciss)
Died peacefully in Darlington Court Care Home
on 30th October, aged 92 years.
Widow of the late Bill, mother to Trish and Shirley, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Born and Lived in East Preston all her life.
Her funeral service is to take place at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Ciss can be made to
The RBL Poppy Fund and may be sent
c/o HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019