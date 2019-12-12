|
|
|
SPOTTISWOODE Ian Alan
(Spotty) Passed away peacefully at home with his family
on 4th December, aged 72.
Beloved husband of Ann and much-loved father
to Mark, Adrian and Matthew.
Devoted grandad to Isabelle, Grace and Jessica.
He will be greatly missed by his all his family and friends
Funeral service to take place at 11.30 a.m. on
20th December at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Ian's memory to St Barnabas c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019