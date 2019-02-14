|
|
|
MACLEOD Iain Passed away peacefully
at home on 11th February
aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Ann,
wonderful dad to Sue, Helen and Don.
Grandad to 10 grandchildren
and one great granddaughter.
He will be dearly missed by everyone.
Funeral to take place on
Friday 22nd February at 3.20pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Casual attire welcome.
Family flowers only but donations to
St Barnabas House c/o Dillistone F.S
191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW
Tel:01903 200835.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
