Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistones Funeral Service
191 South Farm Road
Worthing, Sussex BN14 7TW
01903 200835
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
15:15
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Iain Macleod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iain Macleod

Notice Condolences

Iain Macleod Notice
MACLEOD Iain Passed away peacefully
at home on 11th February
aged 80 years.

Loving husband of Ann,
wonderful dad to Sue, Helen and Don.
Grandad to 10 grandchildren
and one great granddaughter.
He will be dearly missed by everyone.

Funeral to take place on
Friday 22nd February at 3.20pm
at Worthing Crematorium.
Casual attire welcome.
Family flowers only but donations to
St Barnabas House c/o Dillistone F.S
191 South Farm Road, Worthing, BN14 7TW
Tel:01903 200835.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.