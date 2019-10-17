|
|
|
Thornton Hilda (Joan)
Died peacefully on 4th October 2019,
shortly after celebrating her 100th birthday.
Widow of William, she is missed by her
children Brian, Wendy and Nicholas.
Also, by her grandchildren Paul, Helen and Linda
and by her great-grandchildren
Elsie, Catherine, Robert and Eliot.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 24th October 2019.
For all enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.
Flowers from close family only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Joan's memory to
the Alzheimer's Society via
https://hilda-thornton.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 17, 2019