IVORY Hilary Frances
Passed away peacefully on 25th September 2019,
aged 85 years.
Now reunited with her late husband Peter.
Much loved by her sons Colin and Graham,
their wives Jayne and Jo and
her granddaughters Rachel and Ruth.
Funeral Service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Sompting on
Tuesday 8th October at 2:00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired for the R.N.L.I (Shoreham)
may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd
West Street, Sompting. BN15 0DE.
Tel 753232 or made on line at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019