Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Hazel Pannell Notice
Pannell Hazel
Passed away at St. Barnabas House
on the 1st June 2019, aged 70.

A loving wife to Peter, mum to Theresa and nanny to Ivy.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Tuesday 18th June 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Brightly coloured clothing preferred.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, can be sent in Hazel's memory to St. Barnabas House via http://hazel-pannell.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
