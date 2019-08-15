Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
15:00
Worthing Crematorium
Hazel Grange
GRANGE Hazel Passed away peacefully on 5th August,
after a long illness bravely borne,
aged 66 years.

Loving wife to Terry,
much loved mother of Lindsay and Sam
and an adored Nanny,
she will be very sadly missed by all her
family, friends and everyone who knew her.

Her funeral service is to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on Tuesday 20th August at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Hazel can be made to
PLANETS and may be sent c/o

HD Tribe Ltd,
63 Sea Lane,
Rustington,
BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
