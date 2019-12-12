|
CASEY Hayley Passed away after a short illness on
27th November 2019, aged 38 years.
Beloved daughter of Liam and Catherine,
wonderful mum of Connor and Reegan.
Loving partner of James and special
sister of Kerry and Emma.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Catherine's Roman Catholic Church,
Littlehampton on Friday 20th December at 11:00 am. Flowers or donations to Sarcoma UK
may be made c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, BN17 6LX
Tel: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019