Harvey Sacree

Harvey Sacree Notice
SACREE Harvey Bernard Peacefully at Worthing Hospital on 10th December
aged 89 years.

Much loved husband of Margaret and loving
father of Susan and Stephen.

He will be very sadly missed by his family,
friends and everyone who knew him.

His funeral service is to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on Friday 10th January
at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made to St Piers School
and may be sent c/o

HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
