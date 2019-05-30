Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Beever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Beever

Notice Condolences

Harry Beever Notice
BEEVER Harry Sadly passed away at Worthing Hospital
on Sunday May 19th, aged 83 years.
Husband to Kay, Father to Cathy & Julie,
second Father and friend to Paul & Julia,
a loving Gramps to Ben, Katie, William, Mikaela,
Bonnie & Nathan, plus five Great Grandchildren.
Very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Served in the RAF for 30 Years (W.O.) Club Manager at Princess Marina House RAFBF, Chairman of the
Friends Of PMH, National Parade Marshal for the
RAF Assoc. for 25 years.

Harry's funeral service is to be held
at Worthing Crematorium on
Thursday 13th June at 11.20am.
No flowers please but donations in memory of Harry
can be made to either Prostate Cancer UK or
Princess Marina House (RAFBF) and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ or
via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.