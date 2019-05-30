|
BEEVER Harry Sadly passed away at Worthing Hospital
on Sunday May 19th, aged 83 years.
Husband to Kay, Father to Cathy & Julie,
second Father and friend to Paul & Julia,
a loving Gramps to Ben, Katie, William, Mikaela,
Bonnie & Nathan, plus five Great Grandchildren.
Very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Served in the RAF for 30 Years (W.O.) Club Manager at Princess Marina House RAFBF, Chairman of the
Friends Of PMH, National Parade Marshal for the
RAF Assoc. for 25 years.
Harry's funeral service is to be held
at Worthing Crematorium on
Thursday 13th June at 11.20am.
No flowers please but donations in memory of Harry
can be made to either Prostate Cancer UK or
Princess Marina House (RAFBF) and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ or
via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 30, 2019
