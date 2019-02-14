|
|
|
CHAMBERLAIN Gwen Died peacefully on 1st February, aged 93 in Lindfield. Wife of the late Joseph Chamberlain;
mother of Michael; mother in law of Gillian
and grandmother of Charlotte.
Gwen has strong links with Worthing through
her many years of performing with the
Worthing Musical Comedy Society.
The Funeral Service will be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February at 11.40am.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, in Gwen's
name, to St Peter and St James Hospice
via Masters & Sons,
Lewes Road Lindfield RH16 2LE
or made online via www.mastersandson.com/donate .
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
