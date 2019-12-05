|
PEASE Gregson Michael Passed away in Worthing Hospital on
the 21st November 2019, aged 78.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00p.m.
on Wednesday 18th December 2019,
at St. Andrew's Church, Tarring. This will be followed by committal at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Gregson's memory to either
Cancer Research UK or Asthma UK via
https://gregson-pease.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019