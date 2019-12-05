Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gregson Pease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregson Pease

Notice Condolences

Gregson Pease Notice
PEASE Gregson Michael Passed away in Worthing Hospital on
the 21st November 2019, aged 78.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1:00p.m.
on Wednesday 18th December 2019,
at St. Andrew's Church, Tarring. This will be followed by committal at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Gregson's memory to either
Cancer Research UK or Asthma UK via
https://gregson-pease.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -