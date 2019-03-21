|
|
|
SAUNDERS Graham Passed away peacefully at home
on the 14th March 2019,
aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of Joan,
a much loved dad and grandad.
A celebration of Graham's life will be held
at 12:30 p.m. on Friday 29th March 2019,
at St. Stephen's Church, Angola Road, Worthing.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in
Graham's memory to Through Faith Missions Ltd via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More