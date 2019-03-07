|
PEACE Gordon George Passed away peacefully on 23rd February 2019
at his home in Steyning, aged 76 years.
Very much loved and will be
sadly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral to be held on Monday 11th March, 11am,
at St Thomas More's Catholic Church,
151 Carden Avenue, Brighton, BN1 8LA.
Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to the
Royal Free Charity, to support Amyloidosis research,
via Chalcraft Funeral Directors, 55 High St, Steyning,
BN44 3RE (01903 812656).
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
