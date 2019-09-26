|
|
|
Clark Gordon
Peacefully on 23rd September 2019.
Dearly loved dad of Helen, Jackie and Ian.
Loving grandad to thirteen grandchildren and
great-grandad to five great-grandchildren.
Much loved brother of Margaret.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him,
especially all his friends at Worthing Football Club.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Tuesday 8th October 2019, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, can be sent in
Gordon's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 26, 2019