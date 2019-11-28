|
|
|
CURRY Gladys Mary
"Mary" On November 16th 2019,
aged 96 years.
Much loved wife of the late Norman,
mother to Heather and the late Martin,
who will be sadly missed by all.
A service of thanksgiving will take place at the
Parish Church of St. Andrews, Ferring,
on Monday December 9th at 2 pm.
Flowers or donations for
St Barnabas House may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd, 259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Tel 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019