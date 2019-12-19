|
WATSON Gina M.B.E. Gina passed away at home on 3rd December 2019.
The cremation has already taken place but
a service of Thanksgiving for her life will be
held on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 1pm
at Littlehampton Baptist Church Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton BN17 5NY.
All will be welcome to attend.
Donations in her memory should be sent to
St Barnabas House, Titnore Lane, Worthing BN12 6NZ.
"She has fought a good fight and run a good race" -
Come and celebrate her life with us.
Edith, Steve Lucas and Sue Watson.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 19, 2019