Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Gillian Sims

Gillian Sims Notice
SIMS (nee Butler)
Gillian Much loved wife, mum and nanny aged 73,
sadly passed away at St. Barnabas House
on 6th December 2019.

She was so brave over these last
2 years and is now at peace.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Thursday 19th December 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Gillian's memory
to St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
