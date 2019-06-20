|
NALDER Gillian Dorothy On 29th May 2019, died peacefully at
home in Worthing surrounded by her family,
after a battle with cancer, aged 81 years.
Much loved wife of Roderick, loving mother of Ruth, David and Paul and loving grandma of
Megan, Dinah, Eve, Elspeth and Freddie.
Funeral service has taken place,
donations, if desired, to Target Ovarian Cancer
may be sent via
mastersandson.com or c/o
Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
Tel. 01444 482107.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 20, 2019
