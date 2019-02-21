Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Gill Parsons

Parsons Gill Passed away peacefully on 12th February aged 75 years.
Devoted wife of Bill, loving mother and grandmother.
Always in our thoughts.

A funeral service will take place on Monday 4th March at
All Saints Church Wick at 11:00am followed directly by
the committal at Worthing Crematorium at 12:20pm.

At Gill's request, no black please.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Gill's memory may be made payable to
St Barnabas House and sent to Titnore Lane,
Worthing, BN12 6NZ.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
