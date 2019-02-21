|
|
|
Parsons Gill Passed away peacefully on 12th February aged 75 years.
Devoted wife of Bill, loving mother and grandmother.
Always in our thoughts.
A funeral service will take place on Monday 4th March at
All Saints Church Wick at 11:00am followed directly by
the committal at Worthing Crematorium at 12:20pm.
At Gill's request, no black please.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Gill's memory may be made payable to
St Barnabas House and sent to Titnore Lane,
Worthing, BN12 6NZ.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 5BU. Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More