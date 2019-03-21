Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church
Crescent Road
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gill Chittenden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gill Chittenden

Notice Condolences

Gill Chittenden Notice
CHITTENDEN Gill Peacefully at her home on the
13th March 2019,
after a long illness bravely borne.

A much loved auntie, great-auntie, cousin and friend,
she will be sadly missed by all those
whose lives she touched.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Friday 26th April 2019, at
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church,
Crescent Road, Worthing.

Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent
in Gill's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.