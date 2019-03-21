|
CHITTENDEN Gill Peacefully at her home on the
13th March 2019,
after a long illness bravely borne.
A much loved auntie, great-auntie, cousin and friend,
she will be sadly missed by all those
whose lives she touched.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Friday 26th April 2019, at
St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church,
Crescent Road, Worthing.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, can be sent
in Gill's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
